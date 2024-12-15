Robert H. Larson Jr., 1954-2024

LUDLOW, Vt. – Robert Harry Larson Jr., formerly of Ludlow, Vt., passed away suddenly at Brookwood Estates in Springfield, Vt., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. Robert was born April 10,1954, to Patricia and Robert Larson, of Red Bank, N.J.

Bob spent his life working as a self-employed electrician and property maintenance caretaker, and was a longtime foster parent to many children over the years. He enjoyed helping others when he could, and took pride in his work as a caretaker.

He is survived by his two sisters Lori Moore (Ron) and Linda Wilson (Gary); and a brother Keith Larson (Joan); along with three sons Shawn Larson (Amy), of Acworth N.H., Jamie Larson (Alexis), of Ludlow, Vt., and Jackson Larson, also of Ludlow Vt.; and three grandchildren.

There will be no services at this time, and a graveside memorial service will be scheduled in the spring at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.