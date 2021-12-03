Robert E. Sanford, 1952-2021

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – Robert E. Sanford, 69, of Perkinsville, Vt., passed away at his home Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. He was born Jan. 10, 1952, in Randolph, Vt., son of Elmer G. and Christina (White) Sanford.

Bob was a dedicated and attentive brother to his four sisters. He was very smart with a quick sense of humor and was always ready to help his friends and family members at the drop of a hat. As a boy, he started lifelong love of equipment and mechanics by building hot rods and as an adult could diagnose and fix almost anything. His career as a mechanic and equipment operator spanned from being self-employed, to working for the town of Weathersfield, and Vermont Soap Stone. When he wasn’t tinkering or spending time with his family, he collected bells and he loved to enjoy the beauty Vermont offered, sugaring in the spring, snow mobiling in the winter, and fishing and camping on the water in the summer.

He is survived by his four sisters Mary Lou Benoir of Randolph, Nancy Churchill and husband Allan of Chester, Sue Ann Griswold of North Springfield, and Janice Chenier and husband John of Chester, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son Chad Robert Sanford; two brothers-in-law Kenneth M. Benoir and Larry William Griswold; and three nephews Scott E. Benoir, Randy A. Benoir, and Shawn Robert Griswold.

A private graveside service will be held in Plain Cemetery in Perkinsville, Vt., and arrangements have been entrusted to Knight Funeral Home, Windsor, Vt. Memorial contributions to a humane society of one’s choice are appreciated and online condolences may be made at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.