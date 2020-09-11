Robert E. Morrill, 1947-2020

LUDLOW, Vt. – With heavy hearts we announce the death of Robert Edward Morrill, 73, of Naples, Fla., who passed away June 27, 2020. He was born in Springfield, Vt., March 12, 1947, the son of Edward G. Morrill and Judith M. (Rash) Morrill. He grew up in Ludlow, Vt., and attended Black River High School and Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland, Vt., from which he graduated in 1965. He attended Bentley College in Boston. He enlisted into the U.S. Air Force in 1967.

In August 1974, he married Patty Line in Rindge, N.H.; and together, they owned and operated All Natural Selections Food Market and Deli in Concord, N.H. He moved to Naples, Fla., where he spent some time as a private chef. Over the next 35-plus years, he developed and operated a successful landscape and property management business. He enjoyed spending time with his dog Rosie, cooking and entertaining friends, music and traveling, but his true love was gardening; he especially favored his beautiful orchids.

Robert is survived by his mother Judith (Morrill) Billings of Ludlow, Vt.; one sister Susan Gagnon with husband Norman of Ludlow; one brother Kevin Morrill of Ludlow; two nephews Norman Gagnon II with his two children of Stoney Creek, Canada, and Sean Gagnon with wife Bonnie and their family of 11 children of Chester, Vt.; and David Gagnon with wife Laura stationed at USAF Base in England and Christopher Gagnon with wife Casey and daughter Harper stationed at USAF Base in Nevada. He also leaves an aunt, uncle, many cousins, and a circle of close friends and colleagues.

He was predeceased by his father Edward George Morrill in 1980; a brother David Alex Morrill in 1990; and a sister Patricia Ann Morrill in 2015. Graveside services and interment with military honors will take place at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.