Robert E. Langevin, 1929-2024 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Robert E. Langevin, born Feb. 1, 1929, left this world on Dec. 31, 2024, at the age of 95. He died of natural causes from a life well lived. Bob began his life in Irvington, N.J., the son of Armand and Hazel (Taylor) Langevin. He is predeceased by his wife of 40 years Mary (Kordos) Langevin, daughter Karen (Langevin) Bushway, and brother Armand Langevin. He leaves behind three children Donna Bischofberger (Armin), Nicole Moriarty (Thomas), and Robert A. Langevin (Lori); and grandchildren Brighton Bischofberger, Tanner Bischofberger (Mariah), Alexis Duquette (Ryan), and Chase and Mary Langevin. Bob adored his five great-grandchildren Hayden, Kamden, Mila, and Ryan Duquette, and his newest grandchild Sydney Bischofberger, whom he finally got to meet this year.

Early on in his life, Bob started a newspaper route, and at 16 purchased and converted a Divco milk truck, expanding his route for many years. He was very proud of his delivery days, saying he “hardly ever missed a porch.”

When he married his wife Mary in 1955, they spent a short time in Miami, Fla.; he learning the building trade, and Mary working as a car hop. He was called to duty from 1951-1953, and served as Army military police/carpenter stationed in Dachau, Germany, to assist with rebuilding efforts in Europe. He excelled in carpentry, and started his home-building business upon returning to New Jersey, building more than 100 homes over the next 40 years. Many of his subcontractors became lifelong family friends.

After a visit to Bromley Mountain after his Army discharge, Bob fell in love with skiing and the Vermont mountains. He later brought his family to Vermont, and spent many winters skiing Bromley and Magic, and volunteering with JISP teaching local school children.

After retiring from building, and following his wife’s passing, Bob relocated to their home in Jupiter, Fla., which they had purchased due to their love of Florida beaches and lighthouses. He was blessed to have had 30 years in paradise before returning to Vermont due to failing health to be cared for by his children.

Bob had a great love for his children, and his wish was always for them to be happy. He was a generous man, and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life, most likely beachside, will be planned for a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.