Robert E. Dziomba Jr., 1938-2025

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Robert E. Dziomba Jr., 87, passed away on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Springfield, Vt. He was born in Norwich, Conn., on Feb. 1, 1938, the son of Robert and Beatrice (Spicer) Dziomba. Robert was a beloved son, brother, uncle, father, grandfather, neighbor, and friend.

Robert attended Norwich Free Academy in Norwich, Conn., where he played on the football team. He also enjoyed roller skating and polka dancing in his younger years. Robert married Margaret (Moye) on May 7, 1976, with them settling in Weathersfield Bow, Vt.

Throughout his life, Robert held many jobs. As a young man, he spent time working on his family farm, where his work ethic earned him the nickname “Muscles.” This early work spurred his interest in becoming a long-haul truck driver. Robert logged many miles driving for a number of trucking companies. His trucking career spanned numerous years, with Robert driving for Berwick and Son Trucking in Plainfield, N.H., Moon Trucking in Rutland, Vt., Pike Paving Industries in Lebanon, N.H., and Bellavance Trucking in Barre, Vt.

Forever a fan of stock car racing, Robert enjoyed spending his free time working with local racing teams. Many weekends were spent in the pits of various New England racetracks pitching in wherever he could help. Robert spent many nights at the track working in the pits with Pappy Martin at Waterford-New London Speedbowl, Ray Crosby and John Baptistella at Claremont International Speedway, and Junior Colson at Monadnock Speedway.

When Robert retired from trucking, he spent his days working with Chuck Strobel in Ascutney, Vt., assisting with Strobel’s wood processing business. His days were filled with processing, splitting, and delivering countless cords of wood all around the Connecticut Valley.

He is survived by his children Sara Moulton (Keith), Steven Moye (Amy), and Kelly Warnock (Jim); siblings Barbara O’Hearn, Edie Hedrick (Jim), and Beatrice Lokos; grandchildren Jacob Moulton (Audrey), Katherine Moulton (Cameron Labrie), Conor Warnock, Ryan Warnock, Emma Moye, Alexander Moye, and Robert Carter (Kate); and great-grandchildren Austin and Logan Carter.

He was predeceased by his parents, wife Margaret Dziomba, brother Brad Dziomba, brother-in-law Gus Lokos, brother-in-law William O’Hearn, and brother-in-law Mark Moye.

Visiting hours will be held at the Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer Street, Springfield, Vt., on Thursday, May 22, from 12-1:30 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Following the service, there will be a Celebration of the Lives of Margaret and Robert Dziomba, at Sherie’s Place, 30 Main Street, Springfield, Vt., from 2-4 p.m.