Robert C. Wright Sr., 1957-2024

GRAFTON, Vt. – Robert C. Wright Sr., of Grafton, passed away on Nov. 15, 2024, at his home. He was 67. Robert was born on Jan. 13, 1957, in Bellows Falls, Vt., to Cassius and Ruth (Hurlburt) Wright Jr.

Robert attended schools locally, and graduated from Bellows Falls Union High School in 1975. Robert worked as a carpenter and sugar maker for many years, and belonged to the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association and the Grafton Improvement.

Bob is survived by his wife of 34 years Deborah (Martin) Wright, his son and daughter-in-law Rob and Kristina Wright, and granddaughters Ruthie and Grace, all of Townshend; his sister and brother-in-law Kay and Tim Johnson of Bellows Falls; brother and sister-in-law Dan and Lucille Wright of Maine; as well as several cousins, step-children, and step-grandchildren.

There will be no immediate services, and a Celebration of Life will be held at another time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.