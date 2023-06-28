Robert C. Lovell, 1951–2023

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Robert “Bob” Charles Lovell, 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont, N.H., surrounded by family and loved ones.

Robert was born on May 10, 1951, in Springfield, Vt., the son of William C. Lovell and Rosamond (Magwire) Lovell. After graduating Springfield High School with the Class of 1969, Robert worked various professions, including restaurant, machine tool, paper mill, cabinet making, and social work. Robert married Rose Jarvis in 1974. They raised their family in Weathersfield, Vt.

Robert was an avid fisherman, and was happiest on the bank of one of his favorite fishing holes chasing the “big one.” He enjoyed other hobbies, including photography, painting, woodworking, birdwatching, and nature. Robert loved spending time with his grandchildren, where joking and giggling could always be heard.

He was predeceased by his parents and sister Ruth Corliss.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Rose Lovell, sons Daniel (Hilary) and Joshua (Julie), sisters Bonnie (Ramon) Harrington and Beatrice (Robert) Merrill, brothers Peter and William Jr., eight grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held July 8, at 11 a.m., at Ascutneyville Cemetery, followed by a gathering at Martin Memorial Hall in Ascutney, Vt.