Robert Blish, 1953-2024

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Robert “Chicky” Blish Sr. of Sunrise Village passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. He was born on Sept. 13, 1953, to Margaret (Allen) and George Blish Jr. He is survived by his children Robert Blish Jr. and partner, Angela Bly Scanlon and family, Samantha Blish and her partner, and Michael Fowler and family; Wend; Macia; his brother William Blish (Diane); his sister Sharon Lambert (Roland); his former wife Gail Matthews; and stepchildren Amy Brown and family, Adam Hooper and family, and Nicole Hooper and family. He had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who adored him. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Joyce Mason, and brother-in-law Jim.

Bob was currently working at the Charlestown Transfer Station. He also worked as a mechanic at many local shops, and also as an attendant at Blish Trucking. He had wandering feet, and loved to travel, go to the races, and later in life fishing, especially at Lake Warren with his friend Brian. There will be a Celebration of Bob’s Life on Sept. 21, at 1 p.m., at 52 Bowker Street in Claremont.

Please wear a pocket T-shirt in honor of him. Be Ready to laugh and have a good time, as he wanted it.

“I’m not here for a long time. I’m here for a good time.”

Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad Street, Claremont, N.H. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.