Robert Beardsley, 1921-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Robert O. Beardsley, Jr. 100, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Friday morning, May 21, 2021. He was born January 20, 1921 in the first hospital in Springfield, Vt. and enjoyed pointing out the building to friends. He was the oldest son of Robert and Katherine (Duffy) Beardsley. Bob attended Springfield Schools graduating in 1938. He later graduated from Vermont Academy and attended Colgate University.

On September 14, 1946, he married Charlotte Hogue, who he’d had a “crush on” that started in the seventh grade. They were married fifty years.

Bob was employed with the Jones & Lamson Machine Tool Company for several years, working on the turret lathe assembly line. In 1948, he started selling petroleum dispensary equipment for Albert L. Gutterson. In 1952, he took over the business, changing the name to Beardsley, Inc., which his son-in-law Jim Loutrel now owns.

He was very proud of his friendship with “Mr. Gutterson” and the business opportunity he gave him. He visited the office every day until he was 96.

Bob was an avid sports fan and went to the Springfield Cosmo football and basketball games into his 90s. In 1940, he saw the famous fifth down at the Dartmouth/Cornell football game, and in his youth he saw many Red Sox games at Fenway Park. He and friends would call players such as Ted Williams or Yankee player Joe DiMaggio over to the bleachers for a quick picture or autograph.

Bob was an ardent golfer and a founding member of Crown Point Golf Course in 1952. He spent many weekends enjoying golf with his friends and golf trips to Pinehurst Golf Course in Pinehurst, N.C.

Bob was a proud blood donor for the Red Cross. He belonged to The Lions Club, Odd Fellows, Muckcross Trout Club, and Crown Point Golf Course. He and Charlotte enjoyed the Assembly Dances once held at The Hartness House. Bob was a member of the Congregational Church and greatly enjoyed coffee hour and visiting with others. In later years, Bob enjoyed traveling, reading, watching old movies, and being very lucky with scratch tickets.

He had an active, full life with a quest to live to 100 years. He was enthusiastically given a 100th birthday celebration at Cedar Hill and enjoyed the singing, confetti, and choosing any cake and ice cream he wanted. Bob also received a congratulatory letter from Reese Lindeburgh who knew he’d sat in her father’s plane, “The Spirit of St. Louis,” during his visit to Hartness Airport in 1927.

Bob is survived by daughters Juliet Loutrel (Jim), and Kimberly Beardsley, both of Springfield. His beloved grand-daughters, Molly Loutrel of Wilder, Vt.; Suzanne Loutrel Cassani (Joe), and 2-year-old great-grandson, Joey, of Shelburne, Vt.; and Alexandria Loutrel of Essex Jct., Vt.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Charlotte, brother John, as well as many friends, many cats, and beloved Boston Terrier “Skippy.”

The family wants to thank the staff at Cedar Hill for their excellent care of Bob. Their patience and kindness are truly appreciated. A special, special thanks to Jennifer Grimes-White, Dulcie, Irene, and Mark for hours of bingo, trivia, and conversations with Bob.

“Dad or Bop’s” wonderful smile, kindness, trivia knowledge of Springfield and sports, his interest in our lives, and sense of humor will be sorely missed.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Summer Hill Cemetery in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Gerry Piper will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt. or Cedar Hill Continuing Care Activities Department, 49 Cedar Hill Drive, Windsor, VT 05089, ATTN: Jennifer Grimes-White.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.