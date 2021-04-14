Robert A. Pelletier, 1960-2021

RUTLAND, Vt. – A cowboy from birth, Robert Allen Pelletier (known to most as Bob) was born in Shelby, Mont., May 24, 1960. The leader of the pack of the Pelletier family, one of five siblings, was the son of Ovide and Jacqueline Pelletier. Nicknamed “Bonhomme,” meaning good man, he lived true to his nickname his entire life. Growing up he spent time in Montana, Rhode Island, Maine, Canada, and eventually settled in Vermont where he spent his entire adult life.

Moving to Vermont at 18 years old, knowing few people, he quickly established a reputation as a hardworking carpenter. Bob, first and foremost, was a family man, always lending a helping hand and leading by example. There was no such thing as a stranger to Bob. He made friends wherever he went, was a true storyteller, and always made a positive impact. Married for over 30 years to Lorraine Pelletier, they had three children, Anna, Bobby, and Andrew, all raised in Chester, Vt. His love for his children extended to his four grandchildren, Bryce, Ella, Erica, and Evita. Aside from being a hardworking man, he always had a love for the outdoors.

Bob was a hunter safety instructor for over 20 years, the President of the Chester Rod and Gun Club, and an avid motorcyclist – always seen with a smile on his face riding around town on one of his many Harley Davidsons. Bob was not only a hunter, but a long-range marksman able to shoot targets over 1,000 yards away with his very own custom-made bullets. Still holding the camp record at the Yo Buck Deer Camp in Pennsylvania, meeting his target at 1,350 yards. His love for the wilderness continued to blossom with his partner of the past four years, Gail Gorruso, as they spent almost every weekend outdoors hiking, hunting, fishing, or camping. Bob’s family extended as he spent time with Gail’s two son’s Robert and Sam.

Bob’s nickname of “a good man” continued to prove true while living in Rutland and always being in a position of serving others. In his latest position of building inspector with the city of Rutland, he was only there for two short years, but made a lifelong impact. On Saturday morning March 27, 2021, Bob passed away suddenly on a warm spring day while hiking with Gail and friends in a place they nicknamed the “magical woods.” Taken away too soon, a quote he spoke of, lived by, and is a lesson for all is “life ain’t a dress rehearsal.” Bob certainly lived life to the fullest. He will always be greatly missed, but his stories, impact, smile, and spirit of Bonhomme will always live on.

Bob is survived by his mother Jaqueline Pelletier; siblings Julie Nadeau (Roch), Danny Pelletier (Tina), Tammy Clough (Mike), and Melissa Pelletier; his children Anna Gilcris (Eric), Robert Pelletier II, Andrew Pelletier (Krissie); grandchildren Bryce Gilcris, Erica Gilcris, Ella Pelletier, Evita Pelletier; and his partner Gail Gorruso.

A celebration of life will be held at the Black Line Tavern on Magic Mountain in Londonderry, Vt., April 24, 2021. A remembrance service will start at 11 a.m. with food and refreshments to follow.