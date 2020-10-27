Robert A. Gosselin, 1948-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Robert A. Gosselin, 72, passed away surrounded by family Wednesday evening, Oct. 21, 2020 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. He was born May 5, 1948 in Plymouth, N.H., the son of John and Marie (McCarthy) Gosselin. He graduated from Bellows Falls High School and later attended Greenfield Community College. He was employed as a technician in the plumbing and heating industry for many years.

Robert is survived by two sons Sean Gosselin of New Mexico and Kyle Gosselin of California; three sisters Rosemarie Dube of Chester, Cecile Burbank of Chester, and Annemarie Sexton of Springfield; one brother Edmund Gosselin, M.D., of Glenmount, N.Y., and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents John and Marie, one brother John Gosselin Jr., and two sisters Helen Hendrickson and Rita Alves.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chester Thursday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. Reverend Peter Williams will officiate. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.