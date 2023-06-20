Richard W. Gosselin, 1944-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Richard W. “Dick” Gosselin, 79, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 15, 2023. He was born Feb. 12, 1944, in Springfield, Vt., the son of Lawrence and Constance (Snide) Gosselin. He attended Springfield schools.

On Oct. 17, 1962, He married Jennifer Wheeler in North Springfield. She predeceased him on Aug. 25, 2005.

He was employed as a machinist with the Fellows Gear Shaper in Springfield for many years. He did landscaping and lawn care for many years, and later worked with P&M Auto in Springfield for several years.

Richard was very active in Springfield sports. He volunteered as a Little League baseball coach, and was a member of the football chain gang for several years. He was very proud and was always on the sidelines supporting his children and grandchildren at countless sporting events over the years.

His family was first and foremost in his life. He was involved with the Men’s Softball League in Springfield and Chester for many years. He enjoyed morning coffee and visiting with friends, watching western movies, and attending the races at the Claremont Speedway.

He is survived by his three children Richard Gosselin and his wife Susan of Colchester, Vt., Kimberly Clark and her husband Tim of Springfield, Vt., and Janet Baluik of Cumberland, R.I.; his siblings Robert Gosselin, Judy Rumrill, and Debbie Madigan; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife; and his siblings Lawrence, Gary, Billy, and Ronald.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield on Thursday evening, June 22, from 5-7 p.m..

A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 23, at the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Springfield Booster Club, P.O. Box 666, Springfield, Vermont 05156.