Richard Vittum, 1946-2023 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Richard Vittum, age 77, on May 18, 2023, surrounded by family, after a hard fought battle with leukemia.

Richard was born April 20, 1946, in Springfield, Vt., the son of Gerald and Thelma Vittum. Richard graduated from Springfield High School in 1964, and served his country, serving in the Army from 1965-1967. Richard labored for years as a machinist in the machine tool industry, and later a quality inspector in sheet metal fabrication.

Richard’s true passion was his time in the woods hunting with his boys and family, where he created lifelong memories and stories to be cherished for generations. Richard also had a love for kayaking in local ponds, cuddling with his dogs Duncan, Elmo, and Mocha, and most importantly spending time with his family.

Richard is survived by his wife Lorrelie (Lolly); his sons Troy and Aaron; his daughters-in-law Robin and Renee; his granddaughter Chelsea; his grandsons Jarid, Jordan, and Noah; his granddaughters-in-law Tiffany and Tori; his step granddaughter Greyson; his step grandson Will; his great-granddaughter Annabelle; his sister Judy Henning; and many nieces and nephews.

Richard was predeceased by his parents Gerald and Thelma, his brothers Gerry and Larry, and his sister Donna.

Richard will forever be remembered for his infectious smile and laugh, and his unwavering love for his family.