Richard H. Gabert, 1941-2020

WILLIMANTIC, Maine – Richard H. Gabert, 79, passed away Sept. 25, 2020 at his home in Willimantic, Maine. He was born March 25, 1941, son of Fred and Elna Gabert. Richard served two years in the U.S. Army.

He returned to Vermont and married the love of his life Barbara Jones Gabert. Over the years, they raised six children and built several houses. He worked many years in the sawmill in Weston, Mackenzie Construction, talc mines in Ludlow, and as truck driver. In 1997, Richard and Barbara moved to Maine to live out their golden years.

Richard is survived by his children Fred Hale, Nancy Walsh, Betty Hodgin, Richard Hale, Rick Gabert; brother Howard Gabert; sisters Marion Bourn and Margret Stone; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Richard is predeceased by his wife of 55 years; Barbara passed Nov. 25, 2008. He is also predeceased by his daughter Victoria Gabert Ruggles, who passed Sept. 4, 2017.

There will be no services as Richard requested.