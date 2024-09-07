Richard H. Damon, 1934-2024 🇺🇸

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Richard H. Damon, 90, of Westminster, Vt., passed away on Aug. 20, 2024, at his home, with his loving family by his side. Richard was born on March 25, 1934, in Bellows Falls, Vt., to Melvin and Arena (Haskell) Damon. He attended schools in Bellows Falls, and graduated from Bellows Falls High School. Richard served his country in the Army. He married Patricia Chapman, who passed away in 1993. Richard worked as an electrician for Interstate Electric.

Richard loved to play cribbage, and spend time with his family and his dog Marley.

Richard is survived by his children Stephen and Kathleen Damon, three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; wife Patricia; and siblings Melvin and Dennis Damon, and Mary Brandt.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m., at Rockingham Meeting House Cemetery in Rockingham, Vt. A gathering at the Moose Lodge will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Westminster Cares.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.