Richard G. Higley, 1927-2024 🇺🇸

CHESTER, Vt. – Richard Gorham “Dick” Higley passed away peacefully at RiverMead Lifecare Retirement Community in Peterborough, N.H., on June 6, 2024, at the age of 96. Dick was born on Dec. 27, 1927, to the late Clifford W. “Kip” Higley Jr. and Mary Gorham Higley in Hudson Falls, N.Y., where he was raised and educated along with his younger siblings John and Barbara. After graduating from the local high school, he entered Dartmouth College with the Class of 1949, finishing his freshman year in early 1946. An early alert from the local draft board prompted Dick to enlist in the U.S. Navy for two years, most of which time was served at a communication base in Guam.

Returning to Dartmouth, he graduated in 1951. He was a member of the Theta Delta Chi fraternity. After graduation, he joined Irving Trust Company in New York City. He continued in corporate banking for 41 years, attaining the position of vice president, the final six years as vice president of the New York based office of DenDanske Bank, the largest bank in Denmark.

In 1954, Dick married Marcia Ackerman, his sister’s college roommate. They soon moved to Chappaqua, N.Y., where they lived for 36 years, and where their five children were raised and educated. An avid athlete, he was active in the tennis and platform tennis programs at a local swim and tennis club, as well as serving on the board of directors.

Upon retirement in 1992, Dick and Marcia moved to Chester, Vt., where they enjoyed their new lifestyle until Marcia passed away in 1996, after 42 years of blissful marriage. Four years later, Dick and Nancy (Gilbert) Carlisle, who had been a widowed family friend for many years in Chappaqua, were married. In addition to visiting national parks and several trips abroad with Nancy, Dick enjoyed playing bridge, tennis, golf, and model railroading. A summer cottage in Chatham, Mass., enabled 30 years of family gatherings and vacation time. They spent time skiing in Vermont during winter vacations.

As a volunteer in various Chester activities, he also served for 13 years as one of the three elected Town of Chester Auditors.

In 2014, Dick and Nancy moved to RiverMead, a continuing care retirement community in Peterborough, N.H. There, Dick continued to play golf, played pool with friends, and attended numerous cultural events. Dick loved being a resident for the 10 years he lived at the very special community of RiverMead.

Dick is predeceased by his parents, his brother John (2016), by his wife Marcia (1996) the mother of his children, and by his wife Nancy (2020). Surviving is his sister Barbara (Tall) Lane in Lancaster, Pa.; and also his children Pamela (D. Scott Powell) of Bolton, Mass., Anne (William P. Johnson) of New Boston, N.H., and her twin brother Jonathan of Keene N.H., David (Amy Carver) Boynton Beach, Fla, and Douglas (Dr. Heather Prouty) of Portland, Ore. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two stepdaughters, Cynthia (Carlisle) Lovitz of Belgrade, Maine, and Deborah (Carlisle) Solomon of Los Angeles, Calif., and their families.

Dick will be interred next to his wife Marcia in Chester, Vt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick’s name to Monadnock Community Hospital, 452 Old Street Road, Peterborough, N.H. 06458.