SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Richard Ervin Fellenz of Springfield, Vt., and more recently Keene, N.H., passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 3, 2023, after 85 years of an active, fulfilling life. The son of Veronica (Rinzel) and Arthur Fellenz, Dick’s strong German heritage helped instill his steadfast determination to always better the world around him. Service to others, education, physical activity, and family were the pillars by which he lived.

In his senior year at Marquette University, while on Co-Op and studying for a degree in mechanical engineering, he went on a blind date with Margee, the “cute, short brunette” at a nearby college. Soon after meeting, they were separated by distance, but their love letters to each other remain a testament to their strong mutual devotion. A wedding, followed by four babies within three years, marked the start of their early married life. As a Boy Scout in Wisconsin, where he earned the rank of Eagle, Dick learned the outdoor skills that he shared with his family on many memorable camping trips. And as if things weren’t busy enough in the young Fellenz household, Dick’s determination paid off with an MBA from The University of Chicago. Selling steam turbines with the Dresser-Rand Company was his calling, and he rose to become VP of Sales. His 40-year career had him settling in New York, Illinois, and Connecticut, before retiring to Springfield, Vt.

Dick often remarked that life became busier once he retired. And no wonder. He had an internal dedication to using his talents however he could. In keeping with his family’s connection to the land, he devoted himself to creating impressive gardens that he enjoyed sharing with others. A man of deep faith, he was a strong presence at St. Mary’s Church in Springfield, where he was a liturgical minister, Brother in the Knights of Columbus, initiator of Friday coffee, and general go-to guy. Additional activities include his 25+ years in Lions, mentoring his dear friend Kendrick, running, traveling with Margee, and enjoying time with his grandchildren. He valued and lived out a well-rounded life, full of compassion, humbleness, assistance, and love.

Dick was predeceased by his sister Mary Lou (Hansen), and brother Robert. Surviving and missing Dick are his beloved wife of 60 years, Margee, brothers Peter (Cathy) and Paul (Kathy), brother-in-law Robert Hansen, and sister-in-law Mary Fellenz; his children Mary Pat (Richard) Maloney, Peter (Allison) Fellenz, Martha (Tim) Foley, and Megan (Jeff) Dec; eight grandchildren Owen and Jack Maloney, Tim Shaughnessy, Emma, Matthew, and Patrick Foley, and Madelyn and Andrew Dec, along with a multitude of nieces, nephews, and additional close relatives and friends.

A funeral Mass for Dick will be held on Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Springfield, Vt., immediately followed by a reception in the parish center. The service will also be live streamed and recorded for those who are unable to attend. Details can be found at www.davismemorialchapel.net. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dick’s name may be made to the Springfield Lions Club, Windsor County Mentors, or a charity of your choice.