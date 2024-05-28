Richard Dunseith, 1955-2024 🇺🇸

LUDLOW, Vt. – Richard Joseph Dunseith, 68, passed away on May 28, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. With the help of hospice, family, and friends, he was able to die peacefully at home. Dick was born in Queens, N.Y. on Sept. 29, 1955, to James and Joan Dunseith. Up until his graduation from Locust Valley High School, Dick lived on Long Island with his parents and six siblings. Dick attended Duke University where he studied geology. Participating in the ROTC program, Dick was a U.S. Navy officer. He was, and remained, an excellent navigator.

On Dec. 6, 1980, Dick married Eileen Kahn. Their marriage started out in a little cabin in Brunswick, Maine, where they welcomed their first child. They later moved to Bayport, N.Y., and then to Newtown, Conn., where they spent most of their family life. While raising his four children, Dick worked in financial services. The Dunseiths enjoyed many trips to the beach and to the Vermont mountains. In 1993, Dick and Eileen bought their home in Ludlow, Vt., which Dick considered one of the best investments he ever made. This second home was open to everyone and was always full of friends and family. In 2013, Dick and Eileen made Ludlow their permanent home.

No matter where he called home, Dick found ways to serve his God by serving his community. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a lector, and an active promoter and facilitator of adult faith formation. He gave freely to his community and, over the years, he grew in charity, faith, and grace. Over the last 10 years, Dick has taken great joy and pride in working on his home. It has continued to be a gathering place enjoyed by so many. Dick enjoyed helping his neighbors and serving on the board of directors at the Black River Academy Museum in Ludlow. A seat on his porch with a beer in his hand was a favorite way to end a day, and he loved the many neighbors and friends who joined him there for lively conversation. Dick will be remembered for his laugh, his charm, and the way he could turn any conversation into a debate.

The joy of Dick’s life was his family. He adored his wife Eileen for 43 years. They raised four children James (Meg) Dunseith, Kaitlin (Rob) Field, Jennifer (James) Harvey, and Patrick (Andrea) Dunseith. As if life could not get sweeter, Dick became “Beba” in 2011. He is survived by his nine grandchildren Gabriel, Henry, Betty, William, Bridget, Hannah, Audrey, Lucia, and Nora. Perhaps the best role he ever played in life was that of a grandparent. Dick will be greatly missed by his family and the many friends who became family over the course of his life.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Monday, June 3, at 11 a.m., with visitation on Sunday, June 2, from 3-6 p.m. Both will be at The Church of the Annunciation, 7 Depot Street, Ludlow, Vt.