Richard Bilodeau Sr., 1960-2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Richard Bilodeau Sr., 64, of New Britain, Conn., passed away on Nov. 19, 2024, at home. Born in 1960, he was the son of Gloria Beauregard and Fernand Bilodeau.

Richard was a kind and loving man, always quick with a story and eager to make everyone feel welcome. He was a true people person, and his engaging conversations and warm personality will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Richard was a dedicated employee at Markem-Imaje Corporation in Keene, N.H., for 18 years. Even after a progressive disability forced him to leave the workforce, he never lost his passion for creating. He spent countless hours in his workshop, crafting beautiful woodworking pieces that he shared with others at local craft fairs.

A man of many interests, Richard was deeply involved in his community. He served as the president of the Keene Pub Dart League for 21 years, where he shared his love of the game and his skills with his sons and fellow dart enthusiasts. A car enthusiast, Richard cherished his time cruising in his 1970 GTO Judge, and before selling his beloved car, he showcased the carousel red GTO as president of the Keene Area Classic Car Shows.

Above all, Richard was a devoted family man. He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife Mary Frances (Geary) Bilodeau; his sons Shane Bilodeau and his wife Danielle Bilodeau, and Ricky Bilodeau; his stepsons Derek Boardman and his wife Danielle Boardman, and Josh Boardman; his stepdaughter Becky Schrader and her husband Brian Schrader; his cherished grandchildren Ella, Quinn, and Oliver; his stepsiblings; and his dog Welby. His memory will live on in the hearts of his family and all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Calling hours will be held on Dec. 5, from 4-6 p.m., at Fenton and Hennessey in Bellows Falls, Vt. A funeral service will take place on Dec. 6, at 11 a.m., at St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole, N.H. Burial will take place in the spring, at Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester, N.H. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Monadnock Humane Society, where he has adopted two amazing dogs.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.