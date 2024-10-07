Richard A. Wallace, 2024 🇺🇸

EAST ACWORTH, N.H. – Richard A. Wallace, 94, passed away peacefully in his home in East Acworth on the last day of summer, Sept. 21, 2024, after a very short period of declining health. Family, favorite pictures, and pets were ever nearby, and he was surrounded with love. He was blessed to have enjoyed over 31 years of retirement in Acworth, at a place called Sunnybrook Farm, in an 1876 Centennial farmhouse that he and his wife Carole (Ring) Wallace lovingly restored, having purchased the home in 1974 when it was in need of repairs. But they had a vision, and Richard enjoyed taking care of the home and maintaining the property. Richard kept the lawns and the field “well-manicured,” as he would say, weeded the flowers, fed the birds, and stacked the wood to dry outside in summer, getting it in the barn before the first snow fell.

Richard wore many hats – a dad, husband, grandfather, teacher, soldier, and veteran. He was a retired colonel and very proud of it, and a genuine, caring, and devoted pastor, having served eight churches in Vermont and New Hampshire, and ministering to all who sought his council and help in times of joy or sorrow. He tried to keep track of all the marriages he officiated at, and all the funerals – he cared about everyone he met.

Richard was a native of New Hampshire, and the Great Depression, born in Deerfield N.H. on Oct 18, 1929, the son of the late Otto and Gladys Wallace. He was also predeceased by a younger brother, Bruce.

The joy of his life was his family, his wife Carole (Ring) Wallace, also a New Hampshire native and a native of Acworth, and with whom he shared 57 years of love and memories. Carole was his devoted caretaker, especially for the last two weeks of his life.

Richard is survived by his six children Lynne, Glenn, Christopher, Erica, Rebecca, and Hilary, who all were able to have their special visits and good-byes with him. Also surviving are his grandchildren Michael, Erin, Parker, Makayla, Tyler, Libby, Emma, Jordan, Austin, and Jayden. He was predeceased by an infant granddaughter, Hannah.

As per his request, services will be private for the family, a graveside service at the Acworth Cemetery. Memorial gifts in Richard’s memory may be made to an Acworth cause near and dear to Richard’s heart, and one he supported generously, The Friends of the Acworth Meeting House (FAM), P.O. Box 2011, Acworth NH 03601.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.