Richard A. Moore, 1922-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Richard Moore of Springfield, Vt. passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at home. Dick was born Oct. 1, 1922 in Rockingham, son of Ruth Ober and Raymond Moore. He is survived by his wife Helen; six daughters Lydia (Tom) of Springfield, Katherine of Chester, Regina (Phil) of North Hartland, Rachel (Keith) of Wilmot Flats, N.H., Esther (Robert) of Reading, Cynthia (Kim) of North Springfield; and one son Ray (Linda) of Springfield. Dick has 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers Robert E. Moore and Thomas J. Moore, and one sister Elizabeth Belknap.

Dick graduated from Bellows Falls High School, Class of 1941, attended Vermont Academy in Saxtons River for two years, and graduated from Vermont Agricultural School, Class of 1942. He married Helen Gilman Nov. 27, 1946. From June 1946 to May 1947, Dick served in the United States Army, Calvary Division. Dick and Helen moved to the Springfield Town Farm in March of 1949. Over the years, he gave generously of his time and experience of farming to many farm organizations and was known throughout the state for his “to the point and without hesitation” remarks and colorful language.

He was Selectman for the town of Springfield from 1970-1979; he was a lister for the town of Springfield from 1988 to 2012. He was a 4-H club leader; member of Windsor County Farm Bureau, Dairy Herd Improvement Association, Agri-Mark Milk Coop, and director of the Ottauquechee Natural Resource Council for over 40 years, in 2003 he received a Lifetime Service Award for 44 years of service. In 2008 he received an award for 49 years of service to Vermont Agriculture, the USDA, and the FSA. Dick was always a part of the Windsor County Ag Fair. Dick was a member of the Springfield Congregational Church, the American Legion, and the King Solomon’s Temple Lodge in Bellows Falls, Vt.

The graveside committal was held Oct. 1, 2020 in the Houghtonville Cemetery in Grafton. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church, 77 Main Street, Springfield, VT 05156.