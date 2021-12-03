Reginald Cyr, 1941-2021

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Reginald Cyr, 80, of Londonderry, Vt., passed away early Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 25, 2021, following a brief battle with cancer. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by all his family and endless love.

Reginald was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother, friend, and so much more. He worked through hardship, overcoming all obstacles life threw in front of him and using them as leverage to better himself.

He was born at his family home on a farm in New Brunswick, Canada, March 1, 1941. He was number 13 out of 27 children. His life was full of adventure. He grew up surrounded by family, which made him the best family man. He was loving, kind, generous, humble, trustworthy, and an all around incredible man.

He was predeceased by his mother Marie Chamberland Cyr, father Heliodore Cyr, along with many brothers and sisters. He is survived by Jeannine, the mother of his children, and his children Rick (Nancy) Theriault, Tina (Bill) Byrd, Debora (Ryan) Willette, Reggie (Katie) Cyr; grandchildren Christopher (Fern) Cyr, Kaya (Loren) Diego, Chamberland Willette, Hannah Cyr, Hilary Cyr, Charlie Cyr, Aubrey Willette; great-grandchildren Penelope Cyr, Lyla Cyr, Maverick Diego, Bellamy Diego; and many siblings.

There will be a celebration of life in spring of 2022 with the exact date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to his favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.