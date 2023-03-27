Reginald A. McGivern Sr., 1947-2023 🇺🇸

WESTMINSTER STATION, Vt. – Reginald A. McGivern Sr. passed away on March 18, 2023, in his love filled home, with his family by his side.

Reg was born on Aug. 2, 1947, in Newport, Vt., to Harold and Hattie (Woodard) McGivern. Reg served in the National Guard and did everything, from truck driver to small business owner, to chicken phlebotomist. Whatever it took to provide for his family.

Reg married Sandra J. (Lafayette) McGivern on August 6, 1983, in Rockingham, Vt. He is survived by his wife, his sons Reg. Jr of Winchester, N.H., Jeremy Damon of Westminster, Vt., and Josh Damon of Brattleboro, Vt., and a daughter Mitzie of Missouri.

Reg was one of 10 children, Reg was predeceased by his parents and a daughter Crystal McGivern; brothers Harold Jr., Ronnie, Raymond, and Robert; sisters Gloria Jacobs, Polly Bosley, Ginny Locke, and Gertrud Abbot.

Reg is also survived by his sister Iris Tracy of Connecticut, and eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Reg was a great husband, excellent father, and a very caring grandfather who will be missed dearly.

Reg enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing, and horseshoe’s, but most importantly spending time with his family and his friends.

Visitation will take place on Saturday April 1, from 1-3 p.m., with a service starting at 3 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., in Bellows Falls, Vt. There will be a gathering at the American Legion following the service until 5 p.m., at 42 Rockingham St. All are welcome to attend.