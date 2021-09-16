Raymond O. Gould, 1961-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Raymond O. Gould “Randy” passed away unexpectedly Sept. 7, 2021. Randy was born Nov. 29, 1961 in Rutland, Vt.

Randy grew up in Bellows Falls, Vt., and then moved out to Portland, Ore., for many years before returning to the area in 2014. Randy was well known for his loud boisterous laugh and his willingness to always help a friend or family member in need. He loved animals, especially dogs. We like to think that Randy’s beloved dog Casey was waiting at the gate of heaven to meet him.

Randy was predeceased by his maternal grandmother Florence Woods of Rutland, Vt., and his paternal grandparents Raymond W. Gould and Delia Gould of North Clarendon, Vt.

Randy is survived by his son Tyson Garrapy of North Walpole, N.H., his mother Judith (Woods) DiBernardo of Bellows Falls, his father Raymond E. Gould of Keene, N.H., his sister Sherilyn Korpi and husband Mike of Keene, N.H., sister Tracy Aumand and husband Jon of Walpole, N.H., and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date by the family.