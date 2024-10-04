Raymond J. Chamberland, 1950-2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Raymond J. Chamberland, 74, of Bellows Falls, Vt., after a long battle with cancer, on Sept. 13, 2024, surrounded by his loving family, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Ray was born on April 10, 1950, in Bellows Falls, Vt., one of five children of Raymond and Leona (Pouliot) Chamberland, and was raised in Cambridgeport, Vt. He graduated from Vermont Academy in 1968, and also attended Bellows Falls High School during his sophomore year. He then studied at the University of Vermont and earned his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, graduating with high honors in 1972.

During his one year at BFHS he became good friends with Chris Barry, leading him to meet the Barry family and his future wife. During his senior year of college, he married the love of his life Julie Barry during a blizzard on Jan. 2, 1972. Ray and Julie were married for 52 years, until the time of his passing. They raised three sons together, whom they devoted their lives to, and shared many wonderful memories with.

After graduating from UVM, Ray trained as an apprentice electrician at A.L. Tyler and Sons in Brattleboro. Honing his skill and with his drive to getting the job done correctly, Ray was honored as Vermont’s Electricians Apprentice of the Year. To be closer to home, Ray moved to Crowley Electric in Bellows Falls. Drawing upon his business acumen, his meticulous attention to detail, and his extraordinary understanding of his craft, Ray founded Chamberland Electric in 1978. Ray took great pride in his work, and whatever the job, always did things the right way, to the best of his ability. Due to Ray’s rare combination of skill, ingenuity, and fair-mindedness, Chamberland Electric provided exemplary electrical contracting services to southern Vermont and New Hampshire for 33 years before he retired in 2011.

Ray was an integral part of the community of Bellows Falls. With his passion for community service, he was a member of the Elks and Knights of Columbus for many years. However, with his admirable reserve and modesty, Ray primarily chose to help people in the community one-on-one with projects they were working on. His lifelong commitment to others made him a rock of support for family and friends. Ray was especially generous with his sons, lending his vehicles, tools, supplies, and above all, his time, for fundraisers, proms, float building, and rebuilding playgrounds. He was also happy to help with projects like Extreme Makeover Home Edition in Athens, Vt. Family members, recalling Ray’s devotion to the needs of others, remember him spending numerous holidays – Thanksgiving, Christmas, or Easter – making service calls because someone’s stove wasn’t working and they needed to get their family dinner ready.

Besides his life’s work providing service to his community, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was affectionately referred to by his family and friends as “Big Ray” or “Big Joe,” and “Poppy” to his eight grandchildren. No matter the title of distinction, however, Ray was known to one and all as a man of great integrity. In his reputed pragmatic, quiet, good-humored manner, he was forever generous with his time. Within his large extended family and among a wide circle of friends who recognized his ability, energy, and uncanny knack to imagine and construct solutions to problems that challenged homeowners, Ray would do anything to help family and friends at any time in any place.

Ray was a man who liked to keep busy. Although Ray retired from Chamberland Electric over a decade ago, true to his passion for innovative work and craftsmanship and his delight in improving the lives of those around him, he never truly retired. Thus, he was excited to use his wide array of skills to help his sons remodel their homes, and after Barry bought his grandparents’ house in 2019, Ray dedicated himself to renovate the home, for as long as his health allowed, with a commitment that continued to prove his dedication to his family and his craft.

Ray was predeceased by his parents, his brother Frank, his cousin Arthur Lundberg (who lived with him growing up), and his parents-in-law John and Topsy Barry.

Ray is survived by his wife Julie; and sons Raymond P. (wife Wanda), Michael (partner Erin), and Barry (fiancé Katie). His grandchildren include Ray’s kids Evelyn and Raymond; Mike’s kids Hatteras and Nash; and Barry’s kids Reghan, Dean, Livia, and Adeline. He is also survived by his brother Richard (wife Eileen); sisters Diana (husband Jerry Pirnie) and Suzanne (who was predeceased by her husband Warren Albrecht); and his brother Frank’s wife Diane; along with his brothers-in-law Chris Barry (wife Julie), Steve Barry (wife Valerie); and sisters-in-law Mary Kay (husband Tim Pfadenhauer) and Barbie (husband Michael Janiszyn); as well as countless nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces.

A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at 11 a.m., at the St. Charles Catholic Church in Bellows Falls, Vt., which will be followed by a Celebration of Life at the Moose Club, 59 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.