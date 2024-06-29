Raymond F. Williams Jr., 1933-2024 🇺🇸

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Raymond F. Williams Jr., better known as Pat, passed away on June 12, 2024, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., at the age of 91. He was born March 17, 1933, in Londonderry, Vt., the son of Raymond and Abby (Starr) Williams Sr.

A lifelong resident of Londonderry, Pat attended grade schools in Londonderry and graduated from Chester High School in Chester, Vt., Class of 1951.

Pat proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955. He was a member of the West River Anchor Mason Lodge #57 for 67 years.

Pat married Jean (Mathews) Williams on Dec. 21, 1963. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Pat worked at South End Garage, Ball Mountain Dam, Fellows Gear Shaper, Stratton Corporation for 25 years, and Flood Brook School as a bus driver. He retired the day before his 80th birthday in 2010.

He is survived by his wife Jean; his daughter Shelley Williams of Londonderry, Vt; son Michael Charlton of Londonderry, Vt; son Jeffrey Charlton (Diana) of Lexington, S.C.; a sister Joanne Pomar of Milton, Vt.; four grandchildren Brooke (Charlton) Hartwell, Lyndsay Charlton, Tyler Charlton, and Sarah (Charlton) Fisher; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, and a brother Kenneth Williams.

Memorial contributions in Pat’s memory can be made to Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 911, Londonderry, VT 05148.

A private gathering for family and close friends will be held at a later date. Per Pat’s request, no other services are planned. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Londonderry, Vt.