Randall W. Strong, 1954-2024

LUDLOW, Vt. – Randall W. Strong, 70, died unexpectedly at his home in Ludlow on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. He was born Oct. 11, 1954, in Springfield, Vt., the son of Rodney W. and Doris (Goodrich) Strong. He graduated from Green Mountain High School, Class of 1971.

Randy was employed at Jeld-Wen Manufacturing in Ludlow, Vt., for 25 years, after his retirement from Jeld-Wen, he worked at the Ludlow Sunoco for the past three years.

On July 27, 1992, he was married to Suzanne Surething.

Randy enjoyed sports, and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.

He is survived by his wife Suzanne of Ludlow; his mother Doris Strong; siblings Scott Strong, of Springfield, Rick Strong (Joanne), of Springfield, and Jim Strong, of Proctorsville; nieces Danielle Beauchain, Robin Surething, Dustine Lombard, and Lisa Farren; and nephews Eric Beauchain and Adam Lombard.

He was predeceased by his father Rodney, and two sisters Shirley Beauchain and Delores Lombard.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 2-4 p.m., at the Ludlow American Legion.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.