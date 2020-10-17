Randall H. Gray, 1935-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Randall H. Gray, 85, passed away at home Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. He was born Jan. 5, 1935 in Ludlow, Vt., the son of Harvey and Hattie (Baker) Gray. He was a graduate of Black River High School in Ludlow with the Class of 1953. Following high school, Randall served in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Warrington. On Feb. 27, 1960, he married Blanche Bruso in Rutland, Vt. Sadly, Blanche predeceased him Sept. 12, 2016.

Randall was a postal carrier for 35 years with the Springfield Post Office. After retirement, he drove bus for The Current. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, loved going for car rides, and from time to time enjoyed going to the casino with his sister-in-law Audrey Mainolfi of Hydeville, Vt.

He is survived by his daughter Sheila McNamara and her husband Brian of Springfield, Vt.; two sons Gary Gray and his wife Debbie of Charlestown, N.H. and Randy Gray and his wife Beth of Springfield, Vt.; two sisters Marcia Manner and Maureen Norton, both of Plymouth, Vt.; seven grandchildren Corey, Shannon, Scott, Zac, Kyle, Kimberly, and Kortney; three great-grandchildren Luna, Robyn, and Zac; and his dog Lacey.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. Due to Covid-19, the chapel capacity is restricted to 50% and face masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156 or to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.