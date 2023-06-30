Ralph Barnes, 1919-2023

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Ralph Barnes passed away on June 21, 2023. He was born on May 21, 1919, in Westminster, Vt., to Harlan and Carrie (Cater) Barnes.

Ralph married Louise Ella Wilcox on June 14, 1941, and later divorced. He then married Joyce Jefts on Oct. 31, 1960. She passed away in 2005.

Ralph worked for Cray Oil, FW Whitcomb, SEVCA where he transported people, Charlie Kelton, and C&L Petrolium. Ralph was a member of the Odd Fellows, where he held every office, and the Eastern Draft Horse Association. Ralph was known to tell stories of his childhood, working on the family farm and driving the truck. He thoroughly enjoyed driving for SEVCA, saying he was “taking old people to their appointments.” Ralph was an avid bingo player, and would set up and call bingo for the Odd Fellows in Saxtons River as well as the Newbrook Fire Department. Ralph could be seen many days having breakfast at Lisai’s, and lunch and dinner at the Dari Joy in Bellows Falls. The family would like to express their gratitude to Brent and Mallory for their kindness to our dad.

Ralph is survived by his children Ruth Smith, Douglas (Vicky) Barnes, Judy Budzik, and Curtis (Michelle) Barnes. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife Joyce; and his siblings Leighton and Joseph Barnes, Beatrice Fisher, and Rhoena Longley.

There will be calling hours on July 5, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., with a service starting at 12 p.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls. Burial will follow at the Houghtonville Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, Bellows Falls, Vt.