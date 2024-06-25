Rachel I. Clark, 1925-2024

NORTH SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Rachel Irene Clark (Briggs), age 99, passed away at her home in North Springfield, Vt., on June 19, 2024.

She was born in Ludlow, Vt., on March 29, 1925, with her fraternal twin brother Richard, to Harry and Alexina (Petelle) Briggs. Rachel attended school in Ludlow, graduating from Black River High School in 1943. She was trained as a pastry cook at the Fanny Farmer School in Boston, Mass., graduating with honors. She married Allen Clark on Sept. 4, 1954, and they raised three daughters: Theresa, Diane, and Linda. During this time, she also worked part time as a preschool teacher. They remained together until Allen’s passing in 1987, and Rachel remained in the same house in North Springfield until her passing.

She enjoyed knitting, sewing, reading, playing card and board games, and listening to country and Western music. Rachel and Allen were members of the Loyal Order of the Moose in Springfield, Vt. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially children.

Rachel is survived by her three daughters Theresa (Wayne) Smith, Diane (Leonard) Clark-Epstein, and Linda (Randy) Clark; four grandchildren Randy (Shana) Clark Jr., Roxanne Clark, Erica Smith, and Katrina (Nicholas) Comenga; and one great-grandchild Allen John “A.J.” Clark. She also has many nieces and nephews.

Rachel was predeceased by her husband of 33 years Allen, her only son Francis Allen, her older sister Clarinda (Jesse) Gilson, and her twin brother Richard (Ella) Briggs.

The family wishes to thank her many caregivers at Bayada, and her case manager Pam at Senior Solutions.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Senior Solutions, Attn: Mark Boutwell, 38 Pleasant Street, Springfield, VT 05156.

A graveside service is planned for the early fall. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.