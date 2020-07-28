Priscilla M. Batchelder, 1931-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Priscilla May (Spooner) Batchelder, 89, passed away at her home Thursday evening, July 16, 2020. She was born April 13, 1931 in Orange, Mass., the daughter of Carl and Hazel (McComb) Spooner. She graduated from Vilas High School in Alstead, N.H., Class of 1951.

On June 6, 1953, she married Wallace Batchelder. He predeceased her in 2004.

Priscilla worked many years for Furmans Department Store and managed the Furmans Plaza Shop for most of those years. She was instrumental in opening and running The Mart Craft and Antique Center in downtown Springfield.

She loved gardening, crafting, knitting, antiques, interior decorating, and trips to the Maine beaches.

She is survived by her children Donn Batchelder (Paula) of Minnesota, Robin Nunes (Stanley), and Beth Batchelder of Springfield; sisters Coralie Via (Al), Susan Wybraniec, and Judith St. George (Peter), all of Connecticut; and by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband Wallace, daughter Amanda Page, son-in-law Rodney Page, brother Donn Spooner, sister Sylvia Gilman and her husband Barry, and brother-in-law Stanley Wybraniec.

A celebration of life service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.