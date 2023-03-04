Polly E. Johnson, 1934-2023.

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Polly E. Johnson of Cavendish, Vt. passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 26, 2023, with her loving family by her side. She was born on Feb. 25, 1934, in New Haven, Conn., and was the daughter of the late Frances N. and Arthur F. Eggleston of Meriden, Conn.

Polly was affectionately known as PJ and was the loving wife of Foster (Bo) Johnson. PJ and Bo were married on Sept. 12, 1953, and shared 70 wonderful years together. Polly loved sports and played basketball, lacrosse, and field hockey in school. She was also an avid skier, sailor, and loved the water. PJ and Bo raised registered Holsteins on their farm in Cavendish and shared their love of animals with their herd of cows, a horse, a goat, several pigs, chickens, labrador retrievers, and cats. Polly’s greatest role was that of being mom to her five children.

She is survived by her loving husband Foster M. Johnson; children Jere Johnson (Sandy) of Dallas, Texas, Deborah Plummer (John) of Grafton, Vt., Linda Watson (Bruce) of Vero Beach, Fla., her identical twin sister Pamela Cruickshank (James) of Ludlow, Vt., and Christopher Johnson (Ingrid) of Stratham, N.H. Polly had many grandchildren and great grandchildren who were very dear to her heart.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow, Vt. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.

The Johnson family is grateful to the Visiting Angels and VT/NH Hospice for the compassion and kindness that was given to Polly and our family at the end of her life.