Phyllis Q. Anderson, 1923-2020

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Phyllis Q. Anderson passed away Nov. 5, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving children. The daughter of Neal and Katharine Quimby, Phyllis was born in Newark, N.J., May 18, 1923 and grew up in West Orange, N.J.

As a teen, Phyllis was active in the St. Cloud Presbyterian Church youth group where she met future husband Henry Anderson. She and Hank were married June 14, 1947 and enjoyed 64 wonderful years together.

Phyllis graduated in 1943 with a teaching degree from Mary Washington College in Virginia. At 20, she began teaching elementary school in Morris Plains, N.J. and later in West Orange, N.J. She retired in 1948 to begin raising her family, moving to Westfield, N.J. in 1952.

Devoted to her communities, she served at the Westfield Presbyterian Church, Red Cross, Girl Scouts, Meals on Wheels, and Miller Cory House Museum. Once in Vermont, she was active in the Westminster First Congregational Church, Center School, Recycle Center, and a volunteer for Westminster Cares for 32 years. She and Hank founded and acted in the Westminster Follies, which raised funds for the church and highlighted talented members of the community.

Music was a lifelong love of Phyllis’s. She played baritone horn in high school, college, and later with the Grafton Brass Band in Vermont. She sang in church choirs, played handbells, and with her husband founded the First Congregational Church handbell choir.

Among her many hobbies and interests were antique collecting, chair caning, quilting, bridge, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, and she was an avid Mets and Patriots fan.

Phyllis is survived by eight of her children Sue Gioulis, Don Anderson, Wendy Schoenemann, Jill Kimber, Jennifer Anderson, John Anderson, Heidi Anderson, and Bonnie Anderson; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is immensely missed by all of us. She was predeceased by her husband Hank, sister Priscilla Wilson, daughter Melanie DeLonge, and granddaughter Greta Schoenemann.

A celebration of Phyllis’ life will be held in the spring of 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church of Westminster or to Westminster Cares Inc. in Westminster, Vt.