Phillip W. Gilbert, 1938-2021 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Phillip W. Gilbert, 83, of Springfield, Vt., passed away in his home after battling long-term health complications in the early hours of Oct. 21, 2021. He was born Jan. 29, 1938 in Brocton, Mass., to George and Dorothy Gilbert. He attended school in Bethlehem, N.H. and enlisted into the U.S. Army at the age of 17. He served from Jan. 11, 1955 until Jan. 11, 1958 when he received an honorable discharge. After a brief homecoming, he then reenlisted into the U.S. Navy, where he served from Sept. 25, 1958 until Sept. 21, 1962. He then served in the Navy Reserves for a few years. He viewed his service to his country as an honor to his brothers, both of whom also served.

He is predeceased by his parents, his brothers Paul and Jack Gilbert, and his sisters Elsie Rollins and Louise Burnell. He is survived by his wife Janice Gilbert (Kinsman) of Springfield, Vt., his sister Barbara, his three daughters Debra Cooper, Abbie Gilbert, and Amy Gilbert along with his sons Andrew Gilbert and Charles Gilbert. He grandfathered nine children Sean Dorsey and Kristen Waddell, Peter and Isaiah Fredyma, Cole, Stella and Tulula Gilbert, and April and Charles Gilbert Jr. He also leaves behind great-grandchildren: Emma, Knox, Arabella, Hudson, Sam, Cole, and Jesse.

Phillip married his wife Janice Oct. 25, 1969, and they were married 52 years. He was known as a man of honor who would often donate his time to his community and church family. Notably, he offered his energy to relief efforts in Nicaragua where he helped to build shelters and other needs. Phil was also a volunteer in New York following the attacks on 9/11. A loving father and always the hardest worker, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him for who he was.

Services will be held at a later date and announced at that time.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.