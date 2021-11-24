Phillip L. Davis, 1937-2021 🇺🇸

ASCUTNEY, Vt. – On Nov. 23, 2021, Phillip Leon Davis passed away peacefully in his home in Ascutney, Vt., at the age of 84 with his wife Dortia Brown Davis by his side.

Phillip Davis was born Nov. 1, 1937, in Springfield, Vt., to Herbert and Gladys Davis. He grew up alongside his brother Ronald Davis in Perkinsville, Vt. Phillip graduated from Springfield High School, served in the Vermont National Guard, was a member of the Free Masons of Vermont, and worked at Fellows Gear Shaper. Phillip later started his own business: Davis Furniture Refinishing.

His greatest accomplishment, however, was his family. Phillip married the love of his life Dortia Davis, June 11, 1960. Together they raised two daughters, Marsha Narwid and Marie Davis, and played an integral role in the upbringing of their granddaughter, Brittani Mulholland.

Throughout the years, you could find Phillip puttering in his workshop, riding the snowmobile trails, fishing at the family lake house, or going to car shows. In his later years, he would be “winning” card games with friends, singing karaoke, and carving birds and wildlife. He was fortunate to call Vermont and Florida home for many years, with a surplus of friends and family in both states. Phillip was someone you could always depend on for advice or to lend a helping hand, and his knowledge and wit will be deeply missed.

Phillip is predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Gladys, and his brother Ronald. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dortia; his daughter Marsha and her husband David Narwid; his daughter Marie; his granddaughter Brittani; and many other family members and friends.

Calling Hours will be held at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. A celebration of Phillip’s life will be held Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Perkinsville Community Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the helpful men and women at the Ascutney Volunteer Fire Department.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.