Peter W. Kelleher, 2023

CAVENDISH, Vt. – It is with deep sadness that the family of Peter W. Kelleher announces his peaceful passing on April 21, 2023, at the age of 64, following a lengthy illness. Peter is survived by his loving wife, Robin; daughters Danielle Kelleher, Jennifer Henriquez, and Sydney Kelleher; siblings Peg Lary, Nancy Warren, Paula Burgess, Kathryn Reed, James (J) Paul Kelleher Jr., and Daniel Kelleher; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; as well as his numerous animals and pets, which he lovingly called his “mini-farm.” He is predeceased by his parents, Elaine Kelleher (née Mitchell) and James Paul Kelleher.

Originally from Bangor, Maine, Peter became a technical engineer, a field in which he thrived and excelled. Working country wide, he first settled in Massachusetts, where he raised his two eldest daughters, and ultimately, found his home in the Vermont mountains, which he shared with his wife Robin and daughter Sydney.

Peter will be remembered for being a technical genius, able to “MacGyver” a functional gadget out of anything. He once made a locating FOB device from a thrift store box. Some of his family’s most cherished memories are his creative solutions to problems and simplified explanations for how anything worked. He also was an avid ham radio lover, even building an entire operating station in his home. With the help of his Ham Radio buddies, he once built a 40-foot tall, 12-inch diameter radio tower, with a rotating antenna, that could communicate with different countries. This was one of Peter’s proudest accomplishments.

Peter was active in his church, serving as a board member, attending Bible study groups, sharing his famous “Seafood Chowda” at potlucks, and seldom missing Sunday services. He was also an active member in the community. Most importantly, Peter was known for his great strength in the face of obstacles. His quick wit, kind heart, and genuine smile will never be forgotten.

A memorial service will take place on June 17, at 2 p.m., at the Cavendish Baptist Church, located at 2258 Main Street, Cavendish, Vt. Donations in memory of Peter can be sent to Cavendish Baptist Church, P.O. Box 425, Cavendish, VT 05142.