Peter Ramsdell, 1946-2020

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Peter Ramsdell, 73, of Cavendish, and formerly of Vernon, Conn., beloved husband of 51 years to Dorothy (Arzt) Ramsdell, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Dartmouth Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. Peter was born Oct. 2, 1946 in Hartford, Conn., son of Raymond and Natalie (Allen) Ramsdell. Peter was the youngest of three brothers, Gary and Alan, and was raised in Vernon.

Peter completed an undergraduate degree from Hamilton College, where he was a member of Phi Delta Kappa Fraternity. He received post-graduate degrees from the University of Hartford and the University of Connecticut. Peter lived in Ashford, Conn., and worked in the Somers and Vernon School systems for 35 years as a teacher and administrator. He was the president of the Connecticut Science Supervisors Association and members of both the American Lung Association and American Heart Association. He spent his retirement split between his full-time home in Cavendish and Cape Cod.

Peter had a lifetime love of woodworking. He built both the home in Connecticut where he raised his family, as well as his log cabin in Vermont and many outbuildings. Peter built his dream woodshop in his Vermont home, where he created many projects often given as gifts. Peter was a member of the Snow Travelers snowmobile club in Cavendish, and he spent countless hours performing trail maintenance, which earned him the title club historian.

He enjoyed traveling. While the family was young, he took several cross-country trips seeing numerous national parks and historical sites. After retiring, he went on several trips with his wife Dorothy including Costa Rica, a Western Caribbean Cruise, Hawaii, Alaska, and Portugal. His all-time favorite trip was the three-week African safari. Above all else, the most joy that he had in life was spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy; his children Travis Ramsdell and his wife Kathryn of Suffield, Todd Ramsdell and his wife Penny of Manchester, Adam Ramsdell and his fiancée Courtney Gile of Mansfield; and his grandchildren Alexa, Matthew, Olivia, Ethan, Ristin, and Bowen.

His family will receive friends for calling hours at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Rd., Vernon, Conn. Thursday, Aug. 6, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Friday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery in Vernon. Face coverings and social distancing is required for the calling hours and service. The service may be viewed online by going to www.client.tribucast.com/tcid/94374278 at 10 a.m. on Friday or at any time thereafter for up to 90 days.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rockville School Science Department, 70 Loveland Hill Rd., Vernon, CT 06066; Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Attn: Gift Recording, One Medical Center Dr., HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756; or to the American Lung Association of CT, 45 Ash St. East Hartford, CT 06108-3272. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.