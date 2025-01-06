Paula Green, 1960-2025

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Paula (Barber) Green, 64, was sung into heaven to be with Jesus, whom she loved, on Jan. 1, 2025. She was born on April 22, 1960, at 2:22 a.m., the daughter of Alan J. Barber and Audrey (Christiansen). Not many write their own obituary, so in this task I take great pleasure. I have lived a life filled with adventure, peppered with great sorrow. And yet, neither adventure nor sorrow carried any real importance in light of the great and undeserved gifts I have been given.

First of all, I leave no one behind. Love does not die, nor can it be left behind. Rather, it is eternal; coming from an eternal God. Therefore, I take with me my love for my devoted and adorable daughter Crystal Shaw (“be a good girl”); my four incredibly amazing grandchildren Tori Amsden, Timmy Amsden, Brandon Shaw, and Mitchell Shaw; my ever faithful and loving mother Audrey Richards; and two of the sweetest sisters God ever gave anyone, Alaine Hofland and Allison O’Neil.

Wrapped up into the love God gave me are so many more precious family members, whether born, married, or adopted into us.

Paula was employed as a landscape architect with SWCA for many years. She was a member of the Calvary Chapel in West Townshend, Vt., and Grace River Church in Claremont, N.H.

A Celebration of Paula’s Life will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, at 3 p.m., at Grace River Church in Claremont, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Wrestling, 24 Ellis Street, Springfield, VT 05156.

Isaiah 44: 21-22, “Remember these things, Jacob, for you, Israel, are my servant. I have made you, you are my servant; Israel, I will not forget you. I have swept away your offenses like a cloud, your sins like the morning mist. Return to me, for I have redeemed you.”

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.