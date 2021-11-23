Paul W. Smith, 1941-2021

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Paul “Pud” Wendell Smith, 80, Charlestown, N.H., passed away peacefully Nov. 15, 2021, at Valley Regional Hospital, with his wife Sylvia Smith and his loving family by his side. Paul was born June 26, 1941, in Proctor, Vt., to Wendell and Elizabeth “Betty” Smith. He was the oldest of three sons.

Paul had three children with his first wife, Joan Smith, who predeceased him in 1996. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia M. Smith, of Charlestown, N.H.; a younger brother Roger Smith and his wife Barb of Proctor, Vt.; sister-in-law Shelley Smith Lawrence of Chittenden, Vt.; daughter Elaine Tobias and her husband Chris of Charlestown, N.H.; daughter Paula Miller and her husband Terry of Unity, N.H.; son Timothy Smith and his wife Patty of Paso Robles, Calif.; stepdaughter Linda Simpson of Claremont, N.H.; stepson Donald Simpson of Bradenton, Fla.; six grandchildren Anthony, Kimmy, Curtis, Meagan, Jessy, and Casey; six step-grandchildren Michelle, Dotty, Bruce, Brian, Megan, and Danielle. He also is survived by 18 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his father and mother and a younger brother, Wendell “Stub” Smith.

Paul was a mechanic early on in life and quickly transitioned to driving truck. He owned P&J Trucking along with his wife Sylvia and was in the trucking industry for over 50 years. He received the Golden Achievement Award from American Truck Historical Society. Paul retired from his life behind the wheel when he was 76 years old. Paul enjoyed spending time with his family, riding his Harley-Davidson, and watching NASCAR. Paul will be missed.

A memorial service for Paul will be held Dec. 4, 2021, with calling hours between 12-1 p.m. with the service starting at 1 p.m. at Stringer Funeral Home, 146 Broad St., Claremont, N.H. A reception will be immediately following the service at Charlestown Memorial VFW, 365 Lovers Lane Rd., Charlestown, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tenn., in loving memory of Paul W. Smith.