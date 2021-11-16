Paul R. Disney, 1934-2021

ANDOVER, Vt. – Paul R. Disney passed gently from this Earth, Oct. 6, 2021, after bravely facing Alzheimer’s disease and then, although fully vaccinated, succumbing to a breakthrough infection of Covid-19.

He was born in Baltimore, Md., Jan. 5, 1934, as the only child of Nellie and Howard Disney. He attended Johns Hopkins University where he received a degree in psychology. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth Estella Magruder; they celebrated 60 years together Sept. 4, 2014, the year that she passed away peacefully in their beloved mountain cabin in Andover, Vt. He lived on there until he moved to Maine in February of this year.

They brought seven children into this world and Paul and Elizabeth are survived by them all and their loved ones: Paul R. Disney Jr. and his sons Paul III, Stephen, and Luke; Jane E. Disney, her husband Ken Johnson, and their children Maddy and Orrin and his wife Kathleen Burfield and their son Obie Burfield Johnson; Kurt T. Disney, his wife Tracy, and their sons Justin and Andrew; Paige A. Disney and her daughter Kayla Barrett; Christian Disney and his daughters McKenna and Karsyn, Megan Disney and her husband Will Powers, and Patrick Disney, his wife Kate, and their sons Sam and Jake. Paul is also survived by his dear friends Bill and Nancy Lindsay and Linda Carroll of Chester, Vt.

Paul wore many hats in Vermont, working for Springfield Fence Company, serving as Andover town clerk, working as a volunteer EMT for Chester Ambulance, and participating on the board of Meals on Wheels. He made many friends in Vermont who remember him fondly.

A gathering of friends and family to celebrate Paul’s life will be held in Andover, Vt. next summer. Paul will be laid to rest with his dear Elizabeth on the top of East Hill where the view of the mountains goes on forever. Gifts in his memory can be made to support the caring work of St. Joseph’s Homecare and Hospice in Bangor, Maine or the brave EMTs who work for Chester Ambulance in Chester, Vt.