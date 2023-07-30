Paul E. Ambrose, 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Paul Edward Ambrose, 68, passed away on July 19, 2023. Paul grew up in Perkinsville with his family; they later moved to Springfield, Vt. He attended schools in both Perkinsville and Springfield. Later on, he lived in different places in Vermont. He had many ups and downs during this time. He eventually returned to Springfield. In later years, he lived in Brattleboro, then Bellows Falls, and eventually Bennington. His health declined, and he was in nursing homes in Granville, N.Y. and then Hoosick Falls, N.Y., where he passed away.

Paul was known for his own special sense of fashion, and everyone enjoyed seeing what he was wearing (Though it could be a certain kind of embarrassment to his family). His outfits even got him in the paper a few times. Paul sang on the local radio, WCFR. He had some favorites that many people knew. “Mr. Jelly Doughnut Man” and “Polly Wag a Doodle All Day” were both favorites. He even had a special one for his oldest niece Cindy. Paul also got in on the action when Springfield became known as the home of Homer Simpson. He enjoyed walking around town and was known to many, he was a great conversationalist. He enjoyed playing cribbage with his brother-in-law Brian, who he had a great relationship with. Laurie would like to thank Brian for all his help and support with Paul.

Paul will be greatly missed by so many.

Paul is survived by his sister Gail Corliss and husband Ron of Weathersfield, Sister Margaret Ambrose and her companion Paul of Chester, sister Laurie Clough and husband Brian of Springfield, and brother Steve Ambrose and wife Pam of Springfield. Also, many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Larry and Mildred Ambrose of Springfield, and his Sister Irene Ambrose-Palowski of Florida.

A memorial service will be at Davis Memorial Chapel, Springfield, Vt. on Aug. 5, at 11 a.m. Burial will be private at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel located in Springfield, Vt.