Paul C. Monty Sr., 1939-2020

ALSTEAD, N.H. – Paul Carol Monty Sr., 80, of River Street in Alstead, N.H., passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife and four children, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Paul was born Dec. 16, 1939 in Rockingham, Vt., the son of Francis and Mary (Race) Monty.

On Sept. 8, 1962 at St. Catherine’s Church in Walpole, he married Elizabeth Laird.

Paul was a former member of the BPOE 1619, enjoyed spending time at their camp on Ashuelot Pond in Washington, N.H., was an avid water and gold dowser, gardener, fisherman, ice fisherman, loved the outdoors, and volunteering for the Fall Mountain Food Shelf. Paul worked as a machinist and was the custodian at the Alstead Junior High School where he was Employee of the Year and had the yearbook dedicated to him. He had a way with words. Paul’s great love was spending time with his wife, beloved mother-in-law, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Paul is survived by his wife Elizabeth and his mother-in-law Jennie Laird, both of Alstead; two sons Paul Monty Jr. of Langdon and Willian Monty of Alstead; two daughters Michelle Monty and Charlotte Martin, both of Alstead; three sisters Lucille (Doody) Mudgett of California, Yvonne (Bonnie) Spaulding of Keene, and Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Corbett of Kentucky; 10 grandchildren Cody, Kyle, Ciarra, Greta, Alex, Billy ll, Michael, Ali, Danielle, and Sharee; and seven great-grandchildren Huckson, Colson, Brayden, Colin, Ramses, Joshua, and Jason. Paul was predeceased by his parents; 12 siblings Marie, Loretta, Frances, Theresa, Dennis, Richard, Roberta, John, Annette, Raymond, Francis, and Victory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s memory to the Fall Mountain Food Shelf, P.O. Box 191, Alstead, NH 03602.

Funeral services will private at the request of the family. Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.