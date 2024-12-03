Patricia Rheaume, 1938-2024

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Patricia Rheaume, 86, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, at the Elmwood Center in Claremont, N.H. She was born July 15, 1938, in Londonderry, Vt., the daughter of Frederick and Eleanor L. (Emery) Wilkins. She graduated from Chester High School.

On May 16, 1970, she married Roger Rheaume in Charlestown, N.H. He predeceased her on Oct. 28, 2000.

Patricia was employed as Bookkeeper with the Student Conservation Association in Charlestown for many years.

She was a member of the Charlestown Lions Club and the Bellows Falls Emblem Club.

She is survived by three daughters Candice Lee Cenate, Laura Jean Rheaume, and Patti Jo Bushway; two grandsons Chris Cenate (Meg) and Corey Cenate (Allie); and four great-grandchildren Hadley, Easton, Eloise, and Adelade.

She was predeceased by her parents, and one brother Malcolm Wilkins.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date, at the Pine Crest Cemetery in Charlestown, N.H.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont Elks Association Silver Towers Camp, c/o Brian Gaura, Secretary, 241 Lincoln Avenue, Rutland, VT 05702.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.