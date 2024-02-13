Patricia E. Barrows, 1937-2024

NORTH WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Patricia E. Barrows, 86, passed away on Feb. 4, 2024, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness. Pat was born Nov. 2, 1937, in Orwell, Vt., the daughter of Thomas and Evelyn (Prunier) Burke. She attended schools in Alstead, N.H., and was a 1956 graduate of Vilas High School. Following graduation, she married Richard Barrows on Sept. 15, 1956, at St. Joseph Church in Walpole, N.H. Pat worked as the director at the Bellows Falls Senior Center for several years, and later until retirement at the Savings Bank of Walpole.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years Richard Barrows; her son Richard Barrows and his wife Karen of Ossipee, N.H.; two daughters Cynthia Lisai and her husband Brent of Bellows Falls, and Catherine Moore and her husband Glen of Alstead; two brothers Michael Burke of St. Albans, and Peter Burke of Langdon. She is survived by three sisters Bernadette Nay of Jefferson N.H., Elsie Spoerl of Charlestown, and Nancy Godbehere of Marlboro, N.J.; four grandchildren Jesse Moore, Nicole Gorman, Kirstina Barrows-Smith, and Kyle Barrows. She is survived by one great-granddaughter Madison Haskell.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother Thomas Burke Jr., and one sister Lillian Either.

Pat was involved in 4H, sharing knowledge of agricultural and life skills with local youth. Camping, traveling, and snowmobiling were hobbies she enjoyed. Her greatest passion was horses and horsemanship. Her mentoring and coaching produced numerous state and regional championship riders.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 5-7 p.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Charles Parish on Cherry Hill in Bellows Falls, on Feb. 22, at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow at the Lower Langdon Cemetery in Langdon, N.H., with a reception following at the American Legion Post 37 in Bellows Falls, Vt.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.