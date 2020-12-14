Patricia Beach Sullivan, 1928-2020

UNITY, N.H. – Patricia Beach Sullivan, 92, formerly of Blodgett Landing in Newbury, N.H., died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Unity, N.H. Pat was born in Kent, Ohio Nov. 19, 1928, to Everett Orr and Florence Viola (Utley) Beach. She spent her early childhood years in Ravenna, Ohio with her young family. Tragically, in 1936, when Pat was 7 years old, her father passed away after an automobile accident. Her mother was remarried to Lawrence Gordon “Larry” LaFrancis Aug. 10, 1937 in Columbia City, Ind. Soon thereafter, the family moved to Glens Falls, N.Y. and later to Larry’s home state of Vermont, making their home in Springfield.

Pat graduated from Springfield High School in the Class of 1945. On Jan. 12, 1947, she was married to John William Sullivan Sr. in Springfield, Vt. Pat and John had three children together and established their home on Union Street in Springfield. Later, in 1951 Pat and John bought a summer home on Blodgett’s Landing in Newbury, N.H., where they spent many fun summers on Lake Sunapee while their children and grandchildren were growing up.

Pat was an active member of the Springfield Methodist Church congregation, teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, and serving on the Commission for Education. She loved taking an active role in her children’s activities, volunteering to assist with Cub Scout and Girl Scout activities. She loved to artistically interpret the beauty of life in her oil painting and enjoyed exploring nature with her family by hiking and skiing.

In 1981, John retired from Fellows Gear Shaper and he and Pat spent nine joyful winters in Cape Canaveral, Fla. in the 1980s. Their winters in Florida were interspersed with visits from family and friends who came to visit and see what a fun retirement Pat and John were having. After John’s passing in 1990, Pat remained in Newbury during the winter and spent many wonderful holiday seasons with her family in Vermont.

Pat was loyally devoted to her family and was an unforgettably wonderful parent and grandparent. She had a uniquely detailed memory and loved to share stories from throughout her life, with a special focus on fun and amusing things her children and grandchildren had done over the years.

Survivors include three children Patricia Schomann (Heinz) of Weathersfield, Vt., Kathleen “Kitty” Wilson of East Montpelier, Vt., and John W. Sullivan Jr. (Andrea) of Albuquerque, N.M.; two sisters Mary Pelletier of Springfield, Vt. and Cheryl Gassett of Newport, N.H.; six grandchildren Scott, Rob, Abby, Ryan, Taylor, and Ethan; eight great-grandchildren Cody, Corey, Cameron, Megan, Miles, James, Iris, and Logan; one niece and two nephews and many other relatives and lifelong friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband John W. Sullivan Sr., and one brother John Eldridge Beach.

In lieu of gifts, the family suggests a making a donation to a library of your choice in honor of Pat’s love of reading throughout her life and especially to pass the time comfortably during the past few years when her age prevented her from enjoying many of her former activities. The family would like to extend a warm thank you to the staff at Sullivan County Healthcare for their assistance keeping Pat happy and comfortable for the past five years.

Arrangements are in the care of Knight Funeral Home, Windsor, Vt. Condolences for the family may be left at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.