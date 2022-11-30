Patricia A. Smart, 1945-2022

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Patricia A. Smart, 77, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 21, 2022 at the Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt. She was born Oct. 2, 1945 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of James and Helen (Martin) Kee. She attended schools and graduated high school on Long Island, N.Y.

On Sept. 18, 1966 Patricia married John F. Smart in New Hyde Park, Long Island, N.Y.

Patricia was a mother and homemaker in Westchester, N.Y., who enjoyed being involved in sports with her sons. She was a member of the little league board and a little league coach, and loved attending her sons sporting events.

She lived in Westchester, N.Y. for many years, moving to Vermont 35 years ago.

She is survived by her husband John; three sons John Smart, James Smart, and Jeffrey Smart; one sister Karen Kee; and five grandchildren Johnny, Alexis, Jake, Jessica, and Samantha.

She was predeceased by her parents.

Services will be held at a later date in New York.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.