Patricia A. Peltier, 1933-2020

CHESTER, Vt. – Patricia A. Peltier, 87, died peacefully at home Nov. 27, 2020. She was born Sept. 29, 1933 in Bellows Falls, Vt., to Theodore and Ina (Bartley) Simino.

She attended Springfield public schools and graduated from Springfield High School, Class of 1952.

In April of 1955 she married Richard N. Peltier. They moved to Chester, Vt., where they lived for the rest of their lives.

Pat worked at the Shop on The Green for many years and then at Furman’s Department Store in Springfield until her retirement. In her free time, she was an avid card player.

She is survived by her two children Suzanne Peltier and Richard R. Peltier; a sister Sylvia Ripley; grandchildren Abigale and Shelby Peltier and great-grandson Nathan Justice; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Richard N. Peltier (1998) and a grandchild Saunya Zwally.

A special thanks and deep appreciation for the amazing caregivers who not only gave great care over the last nine years, they gave their hearts, their humor, gentle touch, and added so much to Mom’s quality of life. Bonny Hudson, Sharon Jonynas, Steffanie Baker, Karen Orchitt, Kathy Estep – Thank You!

Donations may be made to Bayada Hospice, 1222 Putney Rd., Brattleboro, VT 05301.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Chester, Vt. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.