Pamela A. Hudson, 1942-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Pamela A. Hudson, 79, passed away Friday morning, April 23, 2021 at Hanover Terrace in Hanover, N.H. She was born Feb. 26, 1942 in Rumford, Maine, the daughter of William C. and Adelaide E. (Dower) Mock. She graduated high school in Mexico, Maine, and later completed the dental assistant program in South Portland, Maine.

Pamela worked as a dental assistant in South Portland, Maine, and was a member of the Chorus with the Portland Performing Arts Company. She later worked with Hospice in the Springfield, Vt. area.

On March 25, 1967, Pamela married Paul F. Hudson in Mexico, Maine. They moved to Springfield, Vt., where they have made their home since. She was a longtime and active member of the Springfield United Methodist Church, officer of the Troy Conference United Methodist Church, president of the United Methodist Women’s Conference, and active in many other aspects of the United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband Paul, sons Eric W. Hudson of White River Jct., Vt., and Matthew F. Hudson of Springfield, Vt.; four grandchildren Jason, Erin, Benjamin, and Nicholas; one great-granddaughter Aubree and nieces.

She was predeceased by her parents and her brother William C. Mock II.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield Wednesday evening, May 5, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Thursday May 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Gerry Piper will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Davis Memorial Chapel and the United Methodist Church are limited to 50% capacity; masks and social distancing are required.