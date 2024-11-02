Olavene L. Haas, 1929-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Olavene L. “Olie” Haas, 95, formerly of Springfield, passed away on Oct. 30, 2024, at the home of her daughter in Pennsylvania. Olie was born in Springfield on Jan. 31, 1929, the daughter of Arthur and Margaret (Felch) Robinson, and graduated from Springfield High School. She married Harold Haas on Oct. 15, 1949.

For many years, Olie worked for the State of Vermont as a claim’s taker at the Springfield Unemployment Office. Olie and Harold enjoyed camping and taking trips to Maine. After Harold’s passing in 1993, she enjoyed reading, knitting, antiquing, yard sales, volunteer work, and trips with the Springfield Senior Center.

Olie had a kind and loving heart, and could always be counted on to help others. She was often found driving friends and neighbors to work, appointments, or to run errands. She loved having her family gather at the Haas home, especially for the holidays.

Olavene was predeceased by her husband Harold, sister Arlene Veysey, nephew Duane Veysey, and niece Euleta Veysey. She is survived by her daughter Luanne Bailey of Cresco, Pa.; nephew Brent Veysey of Quincy, Mich., and several great-nephews and great-nieces, cousins, and their families.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m., at the Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Olie’s memory to the Springfield Senior Center, 139 Main Street, Springfield, VT 05156; or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.