Norman Gagnon Jr., 1946-2024 🇺🇸

LUDLOW, Vt. – Norman Gagnon Jr., 77, of Ludlow, Vt., passed away at Woodlawn Care Center in Newport, N.H., with family by his side, on March 29, 2024. He was born July 12, 1946, in Eagle Lake, Maine, son of Norman Gagnon Sr. and Laurina (Bouchard) Gagnon. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1963, and proudly served this country for four years. He married the love of his life Susan Eileen Morrill on Dec. 9, 1967, in Ludlow, Vt.

For the first five years of their marriage, they traveled to California, and then to Colorado. They returned to Vermont in 1974, where they planted their roots to raise their family. He proudly built the family home in Ludlow in 1982. He worked as a carpenter and general contractor for many years, until he became a licensed property adjuster. After getting his start with Crawford and Company, he opened his own successful firm, Century Adjustment Services. He and Susan ran that company until they retired.

Norman was a devoted and loving husband and father. His unwavering love for Susan was his foundation, and was something to be admired. He had immense pride in his sons and their families, something that he would share with anyone who would listen. Norman was a friend to many, had a heart of gold, and had a passion for helping people; he had a great impact on many lives. Always one to say “hi” to everyone, and would take the time to talk and listen. He was a man of honesty and integrity. He was admirably called the “King of Bear Hill” by his close neighbors.

Norman loved music, fishing, and spending quality time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed, and will always be remembered.

He is survived by his two sons Norman Gagnon III and fiancé Vickie Hart of Ludlow, Vt., and Sean Edward Gagnon and wife Bonnie of Cibolo, Texas; as well as his 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters/brothers Trudy Hennessey, Darlene Milligan, Ronald Gagnon, Keith Gagnon Sr., Susan Saucier, Simone Anderson, and Karen Web, as well as numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins, and their families.

He is predeceased by his wife Susan E. Gagnon in 2021, his brother Kenneth Gagnon, his sister Jane Chand, his father Norman Gagnon Sr., and his mother Laurina (Bouchard) Gagnon.

Norman has now joined his beloved Susan, together in life, together in eternity. A private Celebration of Life will be held in the summer.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., assisted the family with the arrangements.